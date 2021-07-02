Why Princess Diana’s statue includes unknown children? Revealed

Kensington Palace releases an official statement highlighting the real reason there are three children surrounding Princess Diana’s statue.

A breakdown into the symbolic significance of the children standing beside Princess Diana has been explained by palace officials in a statement.

It read, “The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales, is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of the Princess’s work.”

“The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life, as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”