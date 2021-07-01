Sources address changes in Emma Roberts, Garret Hedlund’s relationship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sources shed light on Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund’s relationship shift ever since embracing parenthood.
The claim has been made by a source close to E News and according to their findings, “Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son.”
“He has really stepped it up and is a great dad to Rhodes. It was a huge adjustment for both of them at first, but they have been a great team and have worked through all the ups and downs together.”