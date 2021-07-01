Hungama 2 official trailer out: Watch here

Disney+ Hotstar has uncovered the official trailer for Hungama 2 and it promises non-stop entertainment.

Hungama 2, which is a comedy sequel to its 2003 namesake, is helmed by Priyadarshan- the director who is also known for his commendable work in Hera Pheri, Hulchul and Malamaal Weekly.

The star-studded cast of the movie is reprising some former actors from 2003 original including Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Not to mention, the movie also marks actor Shilpa Shetty's comeback on screens after a decade.

Other cast members include actor Javed Jafferi's son, Meezan Jafferi, and Pranitha Subhash in prominent roles.

Take a look:







