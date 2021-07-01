Sonya Hussyn hits back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

Sonya Hussyn is clapping back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for taking a toll on her 'upbringing.'

The actor took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared her side of the story after Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy lashed out at her in support of actor Mahira Khan.

"Pulling one woman down while putting another up in full view of public and talking about upbringing! Besides, the pandemic has given too much extra time to some people to "dis" others by taking things out of context," Sonya began.

"Had I been asked for which if the films I'd opt for, I'd have chosen "Verna." Freedom of expression related to work is not disrespectful in any way," the actor went on to say.

"Ms. Chinoy, your choice of words, tone and tenor doesn't behove Academy award Winner and lest you didn't know, I have never aspired to be Mahira. She's excellent and amazing in her own right and I am on my own journey.," concluded Sonya.

Sonya's response comes after the two-time Oscar winner bashed the actor for dubbing Mahira Khan's role in Raees as secondary to Shah Rukh Khan.

"I wouldn’t have done Raees since I have no interest in playing Shah Rukh Khan’s sidekick," said Hussyn.

The Pakistani-Canadian journalist, who found the actor's remarks on Mahira very disrespectful, went on to say, "Don’t think you’ll ever be Mahira Khan so you won’t ever get to say no," Sharmeen commented on the clip." Don’t diss other women in the industry; it reflects poorly on you and your upbringing," she concluded.