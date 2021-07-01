 
close
Thu Jul 01, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 1, 2021

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seen enjoying romantic getaway in Rome

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seen enjoying romantic getaway in Rome

One Direction star Harry Styles has been  spotted getting cozy with Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway in Italy's Tuscany.

In the photo taken by a fan, Harry and Olivia  are seen enjoying a romantic walk together during a much needed getaway in Rome, looking very much in love.

Harry, 27, and Olivia, 37, were photographed strolling with their arms around each other in the picturesque seaside town of Porto Ercole.

The singer  has been spotted taking a break on the beach after he finished filming ‘My Policeman’ in London, a source told Page Six.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, 37, seem to be serious about their relationship as they have been spending quality time together since they began dating last October.

Latest News

More From Entertainment