Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seen enjoying romantic getaway in Rome

One Direction star Harry Styles has been spotted getting cozy with Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway in Italy's Tuscany.

In the photo taken by a fan, Harry and Olivia are seen enjoying a romantic walk together during a much needed getaway in Rome, looking very much in love.

Harry, 27, and Olivia, 37, were photographed strolling with their arms around each other in the picturesque seaside town of Porto Ercole.

The singer has been spotted taking a break on the beach after he finished filming ‘My Policeman’ in London, a source told Page Six.



Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, 37, seem to be serious about their relationship as they have been spending quality time together since they began dating last October.