 
close
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Naseeb's Sinf-e-Aahan celebrates 'women of steel'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Naseebs Sinf-e-Aahan celebrates women of steel
Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Naseeb's Sinf-e-Aahan celebrates 'women of steel'

Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Naseeb have unveiled the star-studded cast of their upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan and it's already making a mark.

All the cast members including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan took to their Instagram handles on Tuesday and shared photos from the cast reveal.

All the leading ladies donned green and white for the camera.

The ISPR associated drama is jointly produced by Next level Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus whereas director Nadeem Baig will helm the storyline. The script has been penned by Umer Ahmed.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz