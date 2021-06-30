 
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Mandira Bedi's husband passes away due to cardiac arrest

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Mandira Bedi's husband passes away due to cardiac arrest
Mandira Bedi’s husband passes away due to cardiac arrest

Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kaushal, husband of actress Mandira Bedi who is best known for her performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, passed away due to heart attack on Wednesday morning.

Film director Onir took to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

Onir posted a throwback photo of Raj Kaushal and paid a rich tribute to him.

He tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad.”

“He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”

Raj Kaushal’s family is yet to confirm the news of his passing away.

Mandira Bedi is popularly known for her performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

