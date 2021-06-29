When Hira Mani offered to help her teary-eyed son during exam

Actor Hira Mani is spilling the beans on interesting stories from her children's online classes and exams.

Speaking with host Ahsan Khan in a recent interview, the Do Bol star revealed that she gets very sentimental to see her kids in pain.

The actor then went on to recall a recent incident where she decided to help her son Ibrahim, who was struggling with one of his exams.

"My son Ibrahim was attempting his online exam and was crying with tears because he is so bad at writing Urdu. I was showing him what he had to write in the paper but he refused to cheat," revealed Hira.

Now, the actor says, she is not allowed to be in the same room as her children whenever they're taking an exam.

"Now I am not allowed to enter the rooms while my kids are taking online classes because I am a bit lenient and allow them to cheat if they want," she quipped.