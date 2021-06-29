 
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Atif Aslam delights fans with 'Dil Jalane Ki Baat'

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Atif Aslam delights fans with ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’

Atif Aslam mesmerised his millions of fans with his latest music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat, which was released late on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Jeene Laga Hoon singer announced that Dil Jalane Ki Baat is out now.

Atif Aslam’s latest romantic song has won the hearts of the fans and the music video has amassed over 1.5 million views within 24 hours of its premiere.

The music video is directed by US director David Zennie and it features actress Raquel Valdez.

The original Dil Jalane Ki Baat was sung by the Queen of Melody, Noor Jehan in 80s.

