Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir leaves fans in frenzy with cryptic Instagram banter

Sajal Aly and her husband Ahad Raza Mir have left their millions of fans in frenzy with their sweet and cryptic social media banter.



Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor posted a story with a cryptic message.

He also tagged the better half, Sajal saying, “Options tau bahut hai…But I still can’t decide.”

Responding to it, Sajal Aly said, “hmmm kyun kay when it comes to selecting the best, I already know the answer” followed by a smiling face emoji.

The exchange of cryptic stories got fans thinking what the celerity couple could be up to.

On the work front, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir are currently seen in web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.