 
close
Tue Jun 29, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 29, 2021

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir leaves fans in frenzy with cryptic Instagram banter

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir leaves fans in frenzy with cryptic Instagram banter
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir leaves fans in frenzy with cryptic Instagram banter

Sajal Aly and her husband Ahad Raza Mir have left their millions of fans in frenzy with their sweet and cryptic social media banter.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor posted a story with a cryptic message.

He also tagged the better half, Sajal saying, “Options tau bahut hai…But I still can’t decide.”

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir leaves fans in frenzy with cryptic Instagram banter

Responding to it, Sajal Aly said, “hmmm kyun kay when it comes to selecting the best, I already know the answer” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir leaves fans in frenzy with cryptic Instagram banter

The exchange of cryptic stories got fans thinking what the celerity couple could be up to.

On the work front, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir are currently seen in web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz