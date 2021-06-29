Ed Sheeran loves to have more kids after daughter Lyra Antarctica

Singer Ed Sheeran, who welcomed his first daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn in August 2020, has opened up about having more kids, saying he would ‘love’ to have more children after welcoming the first baby.



Ed, 30 and his wife became parents of ‘beautiful and healthy daughter’ Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

Talking to a podcast, Ed Sheeran said he would obviously be ‘super grateful’ to be able to have any more kids.

‘But I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this,’ he said and added "I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more.”

He further said “But I think we're so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I'm so happy, basically."

The Shape of You singer and his childhood friend and former secondary school classmate Cherry Seaborn tied the knot in January 2019, a year after they announced their engagement in January 2018.

On September 1, 2020, Ed had revealed on social media “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”







