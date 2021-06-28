Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under scrutiny to deliver’ Spotify content

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire over their reported failure to deliver content under the Spotify deal.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Phil Dampier who told Express, “We’re being told they’re having up to five months off and people who are paying them a lot of money will expect something in return.”

“They seem to be using up a lot of ammunition very early and putting a lot of stuff out there in terms of deals and agreements with lots of firms. The question might be asked whether they have too much on their plate.”

However, PR expert Mark Borowski is of the opinion that, “Even if the shows haven’t materialised yet, it’s a win-win for Spotify to have two of the most famous people in the world connected to them.”

For those unversed, the Spotify contract Harry and Meghan recently signed is estimated to be worth $25million (£18million).