Arjun Kapoor reveals Malaika Arora makes him look good

Indian star Arjun Kapoor, who recently celebrated his 36th birthday, has revealed that his ladylove Malaika Arora makes him look good.



The Panipat actor took to Instagram and shared adorable photo from his birthday lunch with his ladylove alongside a sweet note.

He also revealed that the picture was taken by Malaika.

Arjun said “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...”

“A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me”.

He further said “My work mates, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)”.



Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, June 26.