Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and Sajal Aly set the internet on fire with killer dance moves

Pakistani stars Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz and Sajal Aly set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves and the video of it has gone viral on social media.



The trio recently attended the star-studded wedding ceremony of their mutual friend Umair Qazi and also treated their fans with adorable photos and videos from the event.

Now, on Sunday, Yasir took to Instagram and shared the video where he himself, Sajal and Iqra can be seen dancing their hearts out on Indian singer Sukhbir Singh’s iconic song Oh Ho Ho Ho.

The dance video has gone viral on social media platforms and left the fans swooning.

