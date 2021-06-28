Mehwish Hayat’s cherry picking video in Skardu goes viral

Mehwish Hayat delighted her millions of fans with a video of her picking cherries at a farm in Skardu and it has gone viral on social media platforms.



Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor shared the video from her trip to Skardu, wherein she can be seen picking the cherries at a farm.

Mehwish captioned the video, “Cherry picking in Skardu.”

She wrote, “My first time eating cherries straight off the tree.. God they were fresh and yummy. I clearly got carried away and didn't know when to stop.. I think I ended up finishing the whole tree…LOL but hey I can’t be blamed it was these cherries that were out of this world!”

Mehwish is currently enjoying her vacation in Skardu and treating her fans with sweet photos from the trip on social media.

