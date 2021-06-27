Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo of copying her art

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Courtney Love has accused Olivia Rodrigo of copying her art.
The 18-year-old teased a project for her album SOUR and shared the visuals of it which consisted her wearing a dress, holding flowers along with mascara tears running down her face.
The seemed to get to Courtney who took to Instagram with a taunting caption, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” and tagged the singer as well.
However, the Drivers License hit-maker thought her comment was in good faith and replied "Love u and live through this sooooo much."
The lack of apology saw Courtney give a sugar-coated response saying that she is expecting an apology.
“Olivia- you’re welcome. My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note,” she wrote with a wink emoji.
