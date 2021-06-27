 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo of copying her art

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo of copying her art

Courtney Love has accused Olivia Rodrigo of copying her  art.

The 18-year-old teased a project for her album SOUR and shared the visuals of it which consisted her wearing a dress, holding flowers along with mascara tears running down her face.

The seemed to get to Courtney who took to Instagram with a taunting caption, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” and tagged the singer as well.

However, the Drivers License hit-maker thought her comment was in good faith and replied "Love u and live through this sooooo much."

The lack of apology saw Courtney give a sugar-coated response saying that she is expecting an apology.

“Olivia- you’re welcome. My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note,” she wrote with a wink emoji.

Take a look:



