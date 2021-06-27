Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo of copying her art

Courtney Love has accused Olivia Rodrigo of copying her art.

The 18-year-old teased a project for her album SOUR and shared the visuals of it which consisted her wearing a dress, holding flowers along with mascara tears running down her face.

The seemed to get to Courtney who took to Instagram with a taunting caption, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” and tagged the singer as well.

However, the Drivers License hit-maker thought her comment was in good faith and replied "Love u and live through this sooooo much."

The lack of apology saw Courtney give a sugar-coated response saying that she is expecting an apology.

“Olivia- you’re welcome. My favourite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note,” she wrote with a wink emoji.

