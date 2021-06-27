 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

Madhuri Dixit sends love to mom on her birthday

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Madhuri Dixit sends love to mom on her birthday
Madhuri Dixit sends love to mom on her birthday

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit showered love on her mother Snehlata Dixit on her birthday, saying ‘Words fall short to express what you mean to me.”

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress turned to Instagram and shared a video based on sweet moments with her mother with a lovely birthday note.

Madhuri wrote “My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups & downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me & our family.”

“Happy Birthday aai,” she further said.

Fans and friends also dropped lovely birthday wishes for Madhuri’s mom.

