Veteran actress Begum Khursheed Shahid dies at age of 95

Legendary Pakistani film and TV star Begum Khursheed Shahid died after a prolonged illness on Sunday at the age of 95 in Lahore.



Khursheed Shahid’s son Salman Shahid, who is also an actor, has confirmed the sad news.

According to some media reports, Khursheed Shahid was admitted to a hospital a few days back after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Born in 1926, she began her acting as well as singing career at the age of nine. She also received highest civil award, the Pride of Performance, in 1984.

‘Uncle Urfi’, ‘Zair, Zabar, Pesh’ and ‘Parchaiyan’ are some of the best dramas of Khursheed Shahid.

She is among the pioneers of PTV.