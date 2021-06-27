Mahira Khan grateful to fans for love as she completes 10 years as an actor

Mahira Khan has extended gratitude to her millions of fans as she completed 10 years in showbiz industry as an actor, saying ‘I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.”



The Raees actress turned to Instagram and shared a lengthy post to thank her fans for their love and support.

Mahira said “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011”.

“I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock solid, behind me. My constant.”



She continued “I am so grateful for the love.. I promise to work harder, I promise to give back… I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen. So much love.. always.”