Anushka Sharma's American doppelganger praises new haircut 

Anushka Sharma's new haircut has received praises from her Hollywood doppelganger, Julia Michaels.
On Friday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her postpartum haircut during her stay in London.
"When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting u," she captioned alongside her post.
While fans garnered love for the actor's new look, Anushka's look-alike, Grammy-nominated singer, Julia Michaels also heaped praises on the actor.
"Hair twins!!!" she commented with heart emoticons.
