Sat Jun 26, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 26, 2021

Anushka Sharma's American doppelganger praises new haircut

Anushka Sharma's new haircut has received praises from her Hollywood doppelganger, Julia Michaels.

On Friday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her postpartum haircut during her stay in London.

"When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting u," she captioned alongside her post.


While fans garnered love for the actor's new look, Anushka's look-alike, Grammy-nominated singer, Julia Michaels also heaped praises on the actor.

"Hair twins!!!" she commented with heart emoticons.

Take a look:

