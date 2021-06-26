Mahira Khan shares sweet birthday note for Fahad Mustafa: ‘one and only Gulab’

Mahira Khan shared a sweet birthday note for her ‘one and only Gulab’ Fahad Mustafa, who turned 38 on Saturday.



The Parey Hut Love actor turned to Twitter and shared Fahad’s adorable photo from the sets of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and extended love and sweet wishes to him on his birthday.

Mahira tweeted, “Happyyyy happy birthday one and only Gulab :) you are one of a kind, stay the way you are always.”

The actress further said, “Lots of love.. always! @fahadmustafa26” alongwith heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Fahad Mustafa essays the role of inspector Gulab in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, also starring Mahira in the lead roles.