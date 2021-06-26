Princess Diana would’ve felt a real commonality with Meghan Markle, says her biographer

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle have often been compared for the similar turbulent journeys they both had within the Palace.



According to a royal biographer, if the Princess of Wales was alive today, she would have found quite a few things in common with her daughter-in-law, who has been facing a number of struggles since she married Prince Harry in 2018.

The People's Princess’ biographer and royal expert Andrew Morton made an appearance on Loose Women and said that the late royal would have seen a “fellow spirit” in the Duchess of Sussex.

“After just a few months inside the Royal Family herself, Diana who was not biracial, was not divorced, was not America…was being called a fiend and a monster by newspapers,” said Morton.

“She was being accused of really ruling the roost at Kensington Palace, when at that time she was just trying to survive. Fast forward to Meghan’s years…and she too was struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts, just like Diana. There’s a remarkable symmetry here…” he went on to share.

“I’m sure she would have felt a real commonality of feeling,” he added.