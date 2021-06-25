Johar Town blast: Raid conducted in Karachi over man's suspected involvement

A man's house was raided in Karachi over his suspected involvement in the blast that occurred in Lahore's Johar Town, Geo News reported Friday, citing sources.

Two days ago, three people were killed and scores were left injured when a vehicle laden with explosives blew up in the city's Johar Town near Hafiz Saeed's residence. Police said militants had targeted police in the explosion.

The security agencies' investigation has revealed that the man, Peter Paul David, had visited Lahore three times in the last one-and-a-half months and resided there for a total of 27 days.

The agencies, according to sources, have found evidence that he had met several people, while they have also obtained his immigration data. The car used in the blast was also registered to him.

David runs a scrap and hotel business in Bahrain and moved his family from the Middle-Eastern country to Pakistan in 2010, souces said, adding that he had arrived in the country a month-and-a-half ago, during which, he went to Lahore three times.