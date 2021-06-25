Britney Spears apologizes to fans in heartwarming apology note

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears recently penned a heartwarming note apologizing for ‘lying’ to fans for years.
The singer’s note was posted to Instagram alongside a caption that detailed her candid apology.
It read, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!!”
“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!”