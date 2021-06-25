Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting of ‘Pathan’ as he marks 29 years in Bollywood

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday reportedly resumed shooting of his upcoming film Pathan, as he marks 29 years in Bollywood.



The Times of India, citing a source, reported that shooting of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathan has resumed after the lockdown in Mumbai.

The report further says intense shooting schedule awaits Khan, who seems to have started the shoot first at the YRF studio in Mumbai.

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s car was spotted alongside film director Siddharth Anand’s car outside the sets of ‘Pathan’ and this confirms the superstar has resumed shooting.

According to Pinkvilla, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will join Khan in a few days.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 29 years in the Bollywood today.

Khan tweeted, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….”



