Fri Jun 25, 2021
June 25, 2021

Jahangir Khan picks Humayun Saeed to play lead in his biopic

Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Jahangir Khan picks Humayun Saeed to play lead in his biopic
Pakistan's former star squash player Jahangir Khan is reflecting on his potential biopic.

Speaking with host Shahzad Iqbal, Khan chose who amongst Fahad Mustafa, Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Sheheryar Munawwar would be the right fit for the player's biopic. Khan chose to pick Humayun Saeed.

Khan later elaborated, “[biopics] are very important for inspiration and I think they are very important for our children. We have many sports legends so I think biopics should even be made for their learning.”

Jahangir Khan has received numerous accolades throughout his career. On November 28, 1981, Khan became the world’s youngest world squash champion. He also won the World Open six times.

