Fri Jun 25, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 25, 2021

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Katrina Kaif wishes Karisma on her birthday: ‘Happiest birthday to this eternal beauty’
Indian stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma showered love on fellow Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on her 47th birthday.

The NH10 actress took to Instagram and sent love to Karisma.

Sharing Karisma’s stunning photo, Anushka wrote “Happy birthday Karisma! Have a best year” followed by a heart emoji.

Katrina also took to her Instagram Story and posted a sweet photo of Karisma with a heartfelt note, calling her the ‘eternal beauty’.

She wrote “Happiest birthday to this eternal beauty Karisma Kapoor. Wish you the happiest year”. 

