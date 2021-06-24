Olivia Rodrigo touches on newfound happiness after ‘Sour’

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her newfound happiness while writing Sour.

The singer got candid during her interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, “I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate.”

“I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great.”

“I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up. We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it.”