Hira Mani cherishes precious moments with son amid US trip: See Photo

Actor Hira Mani is taking her mommy duties very seriously, even on her get-away trip to the US.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a special bonding moment with her son while helping him wear shoes.

The MPTH star, who never shies away from pampering her kids, believes that a woman's duties as a mother come first, even if she is a celebrity.

"Mommy Alert. Heroine houn yaa Phir Doctor mother is always a mother that’s it period" captioned Hira alongside her photo in a blue floral outfit.

Hira also went on to thank her friend for capturing the precious moment. "My friend captured the best moment of my life @syedamehjabeen thanks."







