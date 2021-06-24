Hira Mani cherishes precious moments with son amid US trip: See Photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actor Hira Mani is taking her mommy duties very seriously, even on her get-away trip to the US.
The mother-of-two took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a special bonding moment with her son while helping him wear shoes.
The MPTH star, who never shies away from pampering her kids, believes that a woman's duties as a mother come first, even if she is a celebrity.
"Mommy Alert. Heroine houn yaa Phir Doctor mother is always a mother that’s it period" captioned Hira alongside her photo in a blue floral outfit.
Hira also went on to thank her friend for capturing the precious moment. "My friend captured the best moment of my life @syedamehjabeen thanks."