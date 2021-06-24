Queen Elizabeth puts Prince Harry, Meghan’s photo on display despite feud

Despite the escalating feud, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still considered part of the royal fold by Queen Elizabeth II.



Following the 94-year-old Queen's meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, royal fans were quick to notice a subtle nod she paid to Prince Harry and Meghan.

The shot released of her private audience with the premiere, showed a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex placed on a table in the room at Buckingham Palace.

Check it out:

