Wed Jun 23, 2021
YouTube star Zaid Ali to welcome baby boy with wife Yumna Ali

YouTube star Zaid Ali to welcome baby boy with wife Yumna Ali

Canadian Pakistani YouTuber Zaid Ali shared the exciting news that he is expecting a baby boy with wife Yumna Ali.

Taking to YouTube, the vlogger shared a video on the couple's gender reveal party where they announced that they were expecting a little Zaid.

In a separate post on Instagram, he shared some adorable snaps from the event where he can be seen posing with his wife and looking ecstatic as the party poppers showered them in blue shreds of paper.

"This was one of the happiest moments of my life. It was the moment we knew a small Zaid is coming in this world shortly. I pray that Allah gives this happiness to everyone in their lives," the caption read.

Take a look:



