Wed Jun 23, 2021
Kurulus:Osman second season final episode airs tonight

The season finale of Turkish series "Kurulus:Osman" is due to air on a Turkish TV channel tonight (Wednesday).

The hit  TV series, featuring  Burak Ozcivit in the lead role, is about the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Osman's second season comes to an end tonight and fans are already wondering when will the third season of the series would begin airing.

The makers of the series have yet to announce the release date of the third season.

"Kurulus:Osman" is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" that tells the story of the father of Osman.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is currently being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

