Atif Aslam leaves fans excited with teaser of his music video ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on Wednesday delighted his millions of fans with the teaser of his upcoming music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat.



Atif Aslam turned to Instagram and posted the teaser of the music video and announced that Dil Jalane Ki Baat will be released in a few days.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer wrote “Only a few days away from Dil Jalane Ki Baat releasing on the Youtube.”

The music video is directed by US director David Zennie.



Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the song.