Aagha Ali, Hina Altaf shock fans as they unfollow all friends on Instagram

Wed Jun 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 23, 2021

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Wed, Jun 23, 2021
Pakistani actress Hina Altaf and husband Aagha Ali have left their millions of fans shocked as they suddenly unfollowed all the friends on Instagram.

They were following some close friends, fellow showbiz stars and family members.

The celebrity couple has not disclosed any reason to unfollow people on the Facebook-owned app, however, the move has left their millions of followers shocked.

Hina and Aagha are very active on social media.

The Judaai actress is followed by 6 million while Aagha is followed by one million followers on photo-video sharing platform.

