Vidya Balan talks about female strength: 'Every woman is a Sherni'

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan believes every woman possesses special strength.
The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of her Amazon Prime action-thriller Sherni, says that women have the power to fight their own battles.
"Every woman is a Sherni. A few of them are bold and badass; while others are introverted just like Vidya Vincent, but does that make them inferior? I think they have the ability to do the right tasks in the right ways--- even if that makes her liable for punishment," Vidya tells ANI.
The actor plays the character of Vidya Vincent, a forest officer who fights the social barriers in the patriarchal society.