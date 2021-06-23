Minissha Lamba opens up about Bollywood and casting couch culture

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba is explicitly talking about the casting couch culture in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that there had often been times when she was invited to discuss films over dinner.

Minissha, who began her career with Yahaan in 2005, says that she pretended not to understand the undue demands of the filmmakers and insisted on meeting in offices.

"I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.’" she tells.

"I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying," Minissha explains.