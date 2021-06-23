Priyanka Chopra returns to the US: Watch Video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Priyanka Chopra has winded up all her work commitments in London to return back to the US.
Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a surprise clip with fans all the in a floral top paired with a black mask.
“Guess where I am?” she asked, before panning her camera to show a US supermarket.
She then walked alongside the hair products aisle while narrating, “Searching... Looking... Where are you?”
“Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart-eyes emoji.