Wed Jun 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

BLACKPINK celebrate 5th Anniversary with debut movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021
BLACKPINK celebrate 5th Anniversary with debut movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

Famous K-pop band BLACKPINK   has dropped blockbuster news for their fans aka. BLINKS.

The superstar girl group is all set to release its first-ever feature film titled BLACKPINK The Movie as a part of its special "4+1" project.

Featuring the band members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé's names at the bottom, YG entertainment has dropped its first teaser poster for the fans.

"BLACKPINK THE MOVIE Coming Soon August 2021," BLACKPINK's official Instagram account captioned alongside the poster.

Take a look:



