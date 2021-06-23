BLACKPINK celebrate 5th Anniversary with debut movie: 'Coming Soon August 2021'

Famous K-pop band BLACKPINK has dropped blockbuster news for their fans aka. BLINKS.

The superstar girl group is all set to release its first-ever feature film titled BLACKPINK The Movie as a part of its special "4+1" project.

Featuring the band members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé's names at the bottom, YG entertainment has dropped its first teaser poster for the fans.

"BLACKPINK THE MOVIE Coming Soon August 2021," BLACKPINK's official Instagram account captioned alongside the poster.

