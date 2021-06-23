Gigi Hadid shares emotional birthday note for brother Anwar Hadid: ‘I’m so proud to be your sister’

US supermodel Gigi Hadid showered love on brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday with an emotional note for him.



Gigi took to Instagram and shared a lovely snap with her ‘sweet bruvvo’ Anwar to wish him on his special day.

She posted the picture with sweet birthday note, saying “Wishing the Happiest year yet to my sweet sweet bruvvo Anwar Hadid.”

Gigi further said “I love you so much and wish I could be there to celebrate you today.”

“You are so special and I’m so proud to be your sister,” Gigi concluded.



