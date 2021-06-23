 
close
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

COVID-19 update: Pakistan records 39 more deaths, 930 new cases in 24 hours

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic situation is gradually improving in Pakistan, with 930 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 39 more deaths from the virus have been reported across the country.

The 930 new positive cases were reported after conducting tests of 45,519 people.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 2.04%.

The death toll in the country has now reached 22,073, while the total  number of  cases has reached 950,768. According to NCOC, 895,690 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases stands at 33,005.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 13,243 in Sindh, 17,709 in Punjab, 8,482 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,378 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 920 in Balochistan, 305 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 482 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

More From Pakistan