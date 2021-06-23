ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic situation is gradually improving in Pakistan, with 930 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours.



According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 39 more deaths from the virus have been reported across the country.

The 930 new positive cases were reported after conducting tests of 45,519 people.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 2.04%.

The death toll in the country has now reached 22,073, while the total number of cases has reached 950,768. According to NCOC, 895,690 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases stands at 33,005.



During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab



According to a province-wise breakdown, the total active COVID-19 cases stand at 13,243 in Sindh, 17,709 in Punjab, 8,482 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,378 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 920 in Balochistan, 305 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 482 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.