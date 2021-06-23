Anushka Sharma has no plans to return to acting soon

Indian star Anushka Sharma has no plans to return to work anytime soon because she wants to focus on her newborn daughter Vamika.



Indian media reported that Anushka, who is currently in London with husband Virat Kohli and the daughter, has no plans to return to work this year as she wants to focus on the newborn. She has reportedly extended her acting break till 2022.

The Indian media, citing a source close to the Sultan actress, reported that at present Anushka’s top priority is to focus on Vamika.

She also does not want to take any kind of risk amid the Covid-19 as the doctors and scientists have warned about the third wave of it in October this year.

Anushka has also instructed her team not to plan any shootings for this year.

Therefore, it is expected that the actress will end her acting break in 2022.

Anushka was last seen in film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.