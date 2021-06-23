Meghan Markle’s claims about Archie’s skin colour are contradicting, says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had wreaked havoc after they accused the British royal family of being racist and having concerns about their son Archie's skin colour owing to his mixed race.



Now, a royal expert come forth to claim that the comments were not made for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s firstborn son but were made way before the couple even got married.

Robert Lacey, acclaimed royal historian and writer, states in his updated version of the book, Battle of Brothers: "When questioned by Oprah, Meghan admitted that no one in the Royal Family had ever asked her personally about the colour of Archie's skin - neither then, when she was pregnant, nor at any time.”

"When Oprah later put it to him [Harry] directly, he almost shrugged his shoulders. Pushed for details, he admitted: 'That was right at the beginning...right at the beginning,’” he goes on to say.

"The skin colour conversation, as Harry described it, had actually taken place before the couple had even got engaged, at quite an early stage of their relationship - and it had been in general terms,” added Lacey.

"The question had not been asked specifically about Archie, but about any babies that Harry and Meghan might possibly produce. 'Yeah,' said Harry, repeating the question that some unnamed person had put to him years earlier - 'What will the kids look like?'” Lacey clarifies.

"Nobody had had 'conversations' with Meghan about Archie while she was pregnant, nor asked her 'how dark his skin might be when he is born'. The problem lay in Meghan's having linked the question of her son's skin tone to the question of his royal status,” added Lacey.