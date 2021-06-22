 
close
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber snapped with French President Emmanuel Marcon

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber snapped with French President Emmanuel Marcon

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber took up the opportunity to pay a visit to the French president during their Parisian getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the Yummy singer shared a photo in which he could be seen posing with his wife along with French President Emmanuel Marcon and his wife Brigitte.

While the reason for their high-profile meeting is unknown, France celebrated Music Day which was done with concerts at the Presidential Palace.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment