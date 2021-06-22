Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber snapped with French President Emmanuel Marcon

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber took up the opportunity to pay a visit to the French president during their Parisian getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the Yummy singer shared a photo in which he could be seen posing with his wife along with French President Emmanuel Marcon and his wife Brigitte.

While the reason for their high-profile meeting is unknown, France celebrated Music Day which was done with concerts at the Presidential Palace.

