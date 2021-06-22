Nadia Jamil ecstatic as she is ‘officially cancer free’

Nadia Jamil on Tuesday expressed her joy and excitement and wants to do ‘bhangra’ after all her latest cancer tests came clear.



The Durr-e-Shehwar actress took to Instagram and announced that she finally beat cancer and she is ‘officially cancer free’.

Nadia wrote, “Officially cancer free. All tests cancer clear. Shukar Alhamdolillah. Thank you ALL 4 your love, prayers & support.”

The Mujhay Jeenay Do actress further said, “I have some nerve damage in my feet due 2 the brutal chemotherapy, but I shall live 2 dance my way, coz bhangra is all in the shoulders anyways.”

She also extended gratitude to fellow showbiz stars Sania Saeed, Muniba Mazari, Adnan Siddiqui and Sultana Siddiqui besides other fans and family for their support.



The actress said, “I'm also eternally grateful 2 ALL my friends & family. You know who you are. Some friends in the industry always felt by my side, @thesaniasaeed @muniba.mazari @sultana.shum.tv @adnansid1 thank you.”

Nadia Jamil was diagnosed with cancer in April last year.