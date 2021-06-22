‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Özge Törer receives ‘Best Actress of the Year’ award

Turkish actress Özge Törer, best known for her role as Bala Hatun, has won the ‘Best actress of the Year’ award at Eurasia Quality Awards recently.



Özge Törer, who essays leading role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, won the ‘Best actress of the Year’ award and the photo of her receiving the award was posted on the official Instagram handle of the drama serial.

She won the award for her stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel to Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Bala also shared the same picture on her Instagram Story.



The Eurasia Quality Awards were held for the 10th time recently.

