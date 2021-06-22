Priyanka Chopra teaches ‘appropriate’ way to celebrate National Selfie Day

Global icon Priyanka Chopra showed her millions of fans an ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day with a stunning selfie.



The Sky Is Pink actress took to Instagram and delighted her fans with an adorable photo of herself to mark National Selfie Day, saying it was the only 'appropriate' way to mark the day.

Priyanka captioned the picture, “The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay.”

In the photo, the actress can be seen in blue and white dress and sporting sunglasses.



The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The National Selfie Day is celebrated on June 21 in US.