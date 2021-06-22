Emilia Clarke gets candid about ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

'I think it'll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what 'Game of Thrones'', said Emilia Clarke

Acclaimed British star Emilia Clarke sharing her most candid thought regarding the Game of Thrones finale and how she feels subsequent to the show's end.

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Last Christmas actor spoke about whether or not she was able to “make peace with everything” since the final episode of the HBO show was released.

"I really have. I really, really, really have. I think it'll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what 'Game of Thrones' was, because there's just too much me in it,” said Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show.

"I think there's something timely about the prequels and the continuation of the 'Game of Thrones' story coming about now. I look at it and I'm like, 'Wow, yeah.' So I see it with only peace."