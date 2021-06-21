Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner give update on Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spoke up about the Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal.

Jordyn had come under fire when she was the woman who Khloe’s man Tristan Thompson cheated with.

Speaking on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode, the Good American founder clarified that she does not have any ill will for Jordyn adding that she has already forgiven her.

"I think that's a huge misconception," she shared.

"That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta-stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties," she said.

"I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life," she said at the reunion. "I have to forgive these people for me. And it's up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn."

The scandal had also affected Kylie, who was best friends with Jordan.

She also spoke on the matter about how she felt when she found out about the cheating scandal.

"Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me," Kylie said.

Regarding if the two former besties will ever rekindle their lost friendship, Khloe said that she has left that decision for her little sister.

"I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again," she concluded.

"My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."