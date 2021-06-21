Engin Altan Duzyatan confirms his next historical drama ‘Barbaroslar’ to premiere soon

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, best known for his role as Ertugrul, has confirmed that his next historical drama serial Barbaroslar will premiere soon.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his millions of fans with trailer of the first episode of Barbaroslar, leaving fans swooning.

He took to Instagram and shared the promotional trailer of the drama serial and announced that it is will be premiered soon.

Sharing the trailer in his Instagram story, Engin captioned it ‘Yakinda (Soon).”

Earlier, Engin Altan Duzyatan had confirmed shooting of Barbaroslar on social media.

He had shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of Barbaroslar.

The fans of ‘Ertugrul’ are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in all-new avatar.