Kapil Sharma delights fans with first photo of son Trishaan on Father’s Day

Bollywood actor and comedian Kapil Sharma delighted his fans with the first sweet photo of son Trishaan and daughter Anayra together on Father’s Day.



Taking to Instagram, The Kapil Sharma Show host shared the first glimpse of son Trishaan, born in February 2021, on public demand.

He wrote in Hindi which reads: “Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time on the strong demand of the public. #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed their son Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

The couple, who got married in 2018, also have daughter Anayra, born in December 2019.